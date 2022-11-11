The Second edition of the North East Olympic Games (NEOG) 2022 begins on November 10 evening with a grand opening ceremony at SAI NEHU Athletics field, Shillong.

The first-of-its-kind opening ceremony as spectators and athletes were thrilled with the 500 drone show and fireworks also performed by several cultural troupes from all the North Eastern States.

The NEOG 2022 is participated by all Eight states from the Northeast - Meghalaya (Host), Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur, Tripura, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The event will conduct 18 sporting competitions at 12 different locations across Shillong city.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma inaugurated the week-long event by lighting the ceremonial lamp.

During his inaugural speech, he stated that sports are important for youths to learn and improve critical thinking among the youths and it also helps in shaping their mind and personalities. He congratulated all the athletes who are participating in the event and said that it will be a memorable opportunity. He urged the athletes to uphold the ethics of sportsmanship and to make the best out of the event.

The Chief Minister added that the event is a platform for the athletes of the region to make a mark for themselves and hopefully will do in international events such as the Olympics.



An array of cultural and dances accompanied by a musical evening was part of the opening ceremony which was attended by dignitaries from different parts of the Northeastern regions.

It may be mentioned that the North East Olympic Games is an expression of solidarity by the northeastern states of the country. Elite athletes will congregate from eight northeastern states to compete in various sporting disciplines. The aim of organizing the Games is to encourage greater participation of youth in sporting activities in order to discover talents for higher level and international competitions at an early stage.

The event is jointly organised by the Government of Meghalaya along with the North East Olympic Association and Meghalaya State Olympic Association.