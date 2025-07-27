Shillong hosts Durand Cup for second year; CM Sangma leads inauguration

Meghalaya marked a major milestone in its sporting journey on Saturday as Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma officially inaugurated the 134th edition of the Indian Oil Durand Cup at the newly renovated Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.

The prestigious tournament, Asia’s oldest football event, returned to the state for the second consecutive year, highlighting Shillong’s growing status as a football hub in the region.

The opening day featured a Group E clash between local favourites Shillong Lajong FC and Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM FA), where the home team delivered a dominating 6-0 performance. The match was the first of several Group E fixtures, along with the quarter-finals and semi-finals, scheduled to take place in the state capital.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said, “We are very happy and extremely proud that Shillong is one of the host cities for the Durand Cup for the second consecutive year. This is a great moment for us.” He also expressed gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for trusting Shillong as a host city once again, calling it an opportunity that "reflects the football culture and passion of our people."

Also present at the ceremony were Sports Minister Shakliar Warjri, Revenue Minister Kyrmen Shylla, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang, and other senior officials. High-ranking officers from the Armed Forces, including Lt Gen RC Tiwari and Air Marshal Surat Singh, joined the opening day celebrations.

The inauguration included traditional and military performances. Audiences were treated to a Kalarippayattu showcase, para-motor demonstrations, motorcycle stunts, and cultural music and dance acts by the Army's bands and local artists. Performers from the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project—including Na U Bnai Band and singers Deiwitewan Subah and Eniba War—delivered the popular anthem ‘Khun U Woh,’ adding a regional flair to the event.

With Shillong once again on the national sporting map, Meghalaya is preparing for even bigger things ahead. The state is set to host the 39th National Games in 2027. As part of its sports policy, the government has sanctioned Rs 39.17 crore to 26 state sports associations and the Meghalaya State Olympic Association for training and preparation under the “Team Meghalaya” banner.

Additionally, initiatives like the STAR programme—under which over 24,500 athletes have been evaluated—and the Chief Minister’s Mission Football 2.0 are part of a broader effort to strengthen grassroots and professional sports. Over 10,000 footballers are currently being trained under the mission. Infrastructure development is also accelerating, with Rs 1,500 crore allocated for upgrading 518 sports facilities across the state by 2028.