Youth from across India received government job appointment letters on April 26 as Union Minister Pabitra Margherita presided over the Rozgar Mela ceremony at Shillong's State Convention Centre.

The employment drive, conducted simultaneously at 47 locations nationwide, marked the 15th Rozgar Mela with over 51,000 appointment letters distributed to newly appointed candidates joining various departments, including Income Tax, Department of Posts, Geological Survey of India, and Indian Railways.

"These are not just jobs; they are gateways to building the nation. In the last one and a half years, we have conducted recruitment drives with complete fairness," Margherita said during the ceremony.

Addressing the new recruits, he emphasised the significance of their roles beyond personal achievement: "Your journey ahead is not merely about building a career but contributing to India's growth story. Every citizen you serve shapes India's tomorrow."

Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, Shillong, N. Longvah, congratulated the appointees and noted that "Today's appointments mark not just individual achievements but a collective step towards strengthening public service in the country."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined the event via video conference, highlighting the importance of youth participation in national development: "When the youth actively contribute to nation-building, the country experiences accelerated development and earns recognition on the global stage."

Modi pointed to government initiatives that have created opportunities for young Indians. "Today, India's youth are demonstrating to the world the immense potential we possess, through dedication and innovation," he said.

The 51,000 recruits will join various ministries, including Revenue, Railways, Home Affairs, Posts, and Labour and Employment as part of the government's broader employment generation efforts.