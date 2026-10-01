Shillong Lajong beat holders Langsning 2-0 to seize Shillong Premier League top spot

Shillong Lajong moved to the top of the provisional Shillong Premier League 2026 standings after defeating defending champions Langsning 2-0 at the SSA Stadium on October 1.

A packed crowd watched a high-intensity contest in which Lajong made the most of their chances, with Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi and Freddy Jyrwa finding the net to hand Langsning a major blow in their title defence.

Iohborlang broke the deadlock in the 45th minute, with his free-kick clipping the upright before finding the back of the net. Jyrwa then doubled Lajong's advantage in the 80th minute to seal three valuable points.

The victory takes Lajong to 17 points from eight matches, while Langsning remain second on 16 points from the same number of games. Mawlai, who have 15 points from seven matches, are also firmly in contention.

Langsning still have a game in hand against fourth-placed Nongkseh, who have 13 points from seven matches, but the defending champions can no longer rely solely on their own result to retain the title.

The match was played at a frantic pace, with both teams committing heavily to the contest. Tensions spilled over on occasions as the players battled for control, while mistakes at the back gave both sides opportunities.

Langsning came close to conceding inside the opening 10 minutes after losing possession in a dangerous area, but goalkeeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh rushed out to block Colinsalmon Lyngdoh's effort.

Lajong's Freddy Jyrwa remained a constant threat. He raced on to a long ball and went past Rajat Paul, but Wilbert Marbaniang failed to convert the resulting opportunity at the far post.

The hosts were also denied by the woodwork. Riborlang L Lyngkhoi struck the crossbar in the 42nd minute before Iohborlang's free-kick found the upright three minutes later and went in to give Lajong the lead just before half-time.

Langsning came close to an immediate response after the restart when Lajong surrendered possession. Kyrmenskhem Mukhim's effort was on target, but goalkeeper Lakpa Lama was well positioned to make the save.

The champions continued to create openings, but Samuel Phawa, Mebanshngain Kurkalang and Syed Ahmed failed to find the target.

At the other end, Rajat Paul produced an important save when he tipped Badondor Marbaniang's effort onto the woodwork, keeping Langsning within reach of an equaliser.

Lajong eventually found their second goal after Langsning again gave the ball away cheaply. Lajong worked the ball around the defence before finding Jyrwa, whose shot took a touch from Rajat Paul but still had enough pace to cross the line.

Langsning continued to push for a way back into the match. Donlad Diengdoh found himself with space inside the box, but Lakpa made another crucial save. Samuel then struck the crossbar with a powerful left-footed effort, while Richie Kharbani sent a late attempt narrowly wide.

The result gives Lajong the advantage at the top of a tightly contested table, with Mawlai now having an opportunity to close the gap when they face Sawmer on Friday at 3pm. Mawlai will enter the match with 15 points from seven games, while Sawmer sit seventh and will be looking to disrupt the title race with an upset.