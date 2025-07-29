Shillong Lajong defeat Rangdajied 3-1 in Durand Cup clash
Shillong Lajong FC defeated Rangdajied FC 3-1 in the Durand Cup. The match took place at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong. This is the second consecutive year the tournament is hosted in Shillong.
- Shillong Lajong defeated Rangdajied FC 3-1 in Durand Cup Group E match
- The match attracted thousands of fans with vibrant red and blue flags
- Lajong showed superior team cohesion and attacking skills
Shillong Lajong FC beat local rivals Rangdajied FC 3-1 in a high-octane Group E clash at the 134th Durand Cup football tournament, in Shillong, on July 29.
The much-anticipated encounter between the two Meghalaya-based clubs drew thousands of fans to the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, where red and blue flags were waved with equal enthusiasm.
While both sides showcased skill and determination, Shillong Lajong's superior cohesion and attacking flair gave them the edge over a spirited Rangdajied outfit.
Building on their commanding 6-0 win over Malaysia Armed Forces FT in the tournament opener on July 26, Lajong continued their strong run with another convincing performance.
This is the second consecutive edition of the Durand Cup being hosted in Shillong.
All Group E matches, including the quarterfinals and semi-finals, are scheduled to be held in the city.
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