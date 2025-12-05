Shillong Lajong hold Nongkseh 1-1 to halt streak in SSA Champions Cup

Shillong Lajong halted Nongkseh’s imposing 11-match winning streak with a 1-1 draw in a high-stakes SSA Champions Cup Group B fixture that delivered major implications for the knockout stage.

The point proved decisive for Nongkseh, securing their passage to the semi-finals, while Lajong — already qualified — extended their own unbeaten run across competitions to 15 matches. The result also marked the first time either side conceded in this year’s tournament.

Nongkseh struck first through Kynsaibor Lhuid in the 67th minute after sustained pressure, rewarding a first half in which they repeatedly tested Lajong goalkeeper Wanteilang Malngiang. The Lajong shot-stopper had earlier produced two key saves, including a full-stretch dive to deny Kitboklang Pale.

Lajong responded nine minutes later when Deibormame Tongper capitalised on a misjudged clearance from Nongkseh keeper Daraphun Talang. With the flag staying down despite appeals for offside, Tongper faced an open goal and made no mistake.

The final stages belonged to Lajong, highlighted by Tongper clipping the post in the 84th minute, but neither side could force a winner as the contest closed with both clubs sharing the spoils.

Earlier in Group A, Meghalaya Police strengthened their position at the top with a 3-0 win over Mylliem Lum. Chesterfield Nongdhar scored twice (3’, 54’) and Balmingstar Lyngkhoi added another (36’) to give MLP their third victory and move them to 10 points. They had already secured a semi-final berth before kick-off.

Today’s lone fixture sees Mawlynrei face Laitkyrhong at 2:30pm in Group B, with both sides now playing only to decide third place after Laitkyrhong’s elimination from the semi-final race.