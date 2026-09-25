Shillong Lajong return to top of Shillong Premier League table after 3-0 win over Laitkor

Shillong Lajong moved to the top of the Shillong Premier League 2026 standings after a comfortable 3-0 win over Laitkor at the SSA Stadium on September 24.

Freddy Jyrwa opened the scoring in the 27th minute before Rimankhraw Kharumnuid doubled the lead in the 63rd minute. Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi completed the scoring from the penalty spot in the 77th minute.

The victory takes Lajong's tally to 14 points from seven matches, putting them one point ahead of defending champions Langsning. However, Langsning have a game in hand, while third-placed Mawlai have 11 points from five matches.

Laitkor, who had already lost their previous three SPL meetings against Lajong, struggled to threaten the opposition goal. Their attacks lacked cohesion, and they found it difficult to break down a disciplined Lajong defence.

Laitkor goalkeeper Deranius Wahlang was called into action as early as the fourth minute, producing a strong save to keep out Galbraith Laitmon's free-kick.

He was unable to prevent Lajong from taking the lead midway through the first half. Samchaphrang Lato played the ball forward towards Freddy Jyrwa, who was closely challenged by Laitkor defender Richarles Rani. A lack of understanding between Rani and Deranius allowed Freddy to get to the ball first and finish.

Laitkor managed just one meaningful effort on target after the interval. Wadskhem Marbaniang's attempt was comfortably collected by Lajong goalkeeper Lakpa Lama.

Laitkor later launched a counter-attack, but Shaipharlin Nongsiej was unable to turn the move into a serious chance after carrying the ball into the box.

Lajong then punished Laitkor's defensive positioning. A move down the left was switched across the pitch, finding Rimankhraw Kharumnuid in space on the opposite side. After taking a touch to control the ball, Rimankhraw unleashed a powerful strike past Deranius to make it 2-0.

Lajong added a third from the penalty spot after Riborlang L Lyngkhoi was brought down inside the box. Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi took responsibility from 12 yards and converted to seal the win.

Nangkiew Irat, currently eighth, will face unbeaten Mawlai at 3pm on September 25. A win for Mawlai would take them back to the top of the table, with their superior goal difference of +7 compared with Lajong's +4.