A conglomerate of NGOs from the Khasi and Jaintia Hills, such as HYC, HANM, JSM, and Confederation of Ri Bhoi People under one flag “Save Hynniewtrep Mission” on November 1 gathered in front of the IGP point in Shillong.

They broke the 144CrPC, imposed by the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills District.

Their demands include the implementation of the Inner Line Permit, inclusion of the Khasi language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution, the solution to the long-pending Harijan Colony issue, and review of the MoU signed between Meghalaya and Assam in phase I of border talks.

Some leaders of the Save Hynniewtrep also met Home Minister Lakmen Rymbui.



This is a developing story. Further details are awaited.