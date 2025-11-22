Shillong Literary Festival spotlights indigenous storytelling traditions

A standout moment at this year’s Shillong Literary Festival emerged from a renewed focus on indigenous storytelling, drawing strong crowds and reaffirming the region’s cultural depth. The three-day festival, held from November 20–22, featured a packed schedule of reviews, discussions, author interactions and cultural showcases, but it was the storytelling segment curated by Riti Academy of Visual Arts that became its defining attraction.

Khasi Cymru Music delivered the programme’s most talked-about performance. The five-member ensemble, all graduates of Martin Luther Christian University’s Department of Music, has been developing a distinctive blend of Khasi and Welsh musical traditions since forming in November 2024 under the Mair Jones Harp Scholarship of the William Mathias Music Centre in Wales.

Their growing reputation follows performances across Meghalaya, select events in India and a recent month-long cultural exchange in Wales. The group is currently preparing original compositions that reflect the shared melodic threads between both cultures.

The ensemble features Aijingkmen Janong, Balasiewdor Ryntathiang, Nangteidor Nongkhlaw and Risaka Nancy Pyrbot. They performed alongside actor-writer Banjop Leo Kharmalki, known for his work in the Phawar tradition and his recent lead role in Apot – A Presage of Tiewlarun, a film selected for the 31st Kolkata International Film Festival.

The storytelling session drew from KOT – Khasi Old Testament by Raphael Warjri, with veteran comperes Fatima Nongbri and Lucetta Syiem guiding audiences through the Khasi creation story and early human origins as preserved in traditional narratives. Their delivery offered a rare opportunity to engage with mythologies often discussed but seldom presented in an immersive format.

Festival organisers say the final day will continue this focus on indigenous knowledge systems, featuring a presentation of the Garo creation myth accompanied by the Shill Achik Cultural Artistes Association. The programme is expected to close the festival on a strong cultural note, underscoring the event’s commitment to amplifying local voices and heritage.