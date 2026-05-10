Shillong Literary Festival’s Delhi prelude spotlights Northeast voices, culture and ecology

The national prelude to the Shillong Literary Festival concluded in New Delhi on May 9 after two days of discussions centred on literature, identity, ecology, food, sports and cultural storytelling from the Northeast.

Hosted by the Meghalaya tourism department at Bikaner House, the event brought together writers, filmmakers, policymakers, journalists and entrepreneurs ahead of the festival’s sixth edition scheduled to be held in Shillong later this year.

A key focus of the second day was the growing national and global attention on Northeast India’s cultural and creative industries. Former India footballer Eugeneson Lyngdoh and entrepreneur Mayukh Hazarika spoke on how sports, tourism and local products could create wider economic opportunities for the region. Discussions also highlighted Meghalaya’s expanding sports infrastructure, including the upcoming Mawkhanu Football Stadium project.

Another session explored Shillong’s evolving food culture and indigenous culinary traditions, with speakers discussing the region’s farm-to-table practices and the growing interest in local ingredients and Khasi cuisine.

Panels featuring emerging writers from the Northeast focused on representation, regional storytelling and the challenge of moving beyond stereotypes often associated with the region. Environmental conservation and the connection between ecology and indigenous identity also emerged as major themes during the event.

The literary discussions included conversations on the role of festivals in promoting regional languages and local storytelling traditions. Authors and speakers underlined the importance of creating platforms for Khasi, Garo and Jaintia literature alongside mainstream publishing spaces.

The first day of the prelude featured a discussion between Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma and journalist Shekhar Gupta, along with sessions involving filmmakers, authors and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Suparna Sharma. Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah also addressed the gathering during the event.

The sixth edition of the Shillong Literary Festival is scheduled to be held at Wards Lake in Shillong from November 12 to 14.