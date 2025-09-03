Shillong Medical College secures 50 MBBS seats as NMC grants approval

The National Medical Commission has sanctioned 50 MBBS seats for Shillong Medical College, officially establishing Meghalaya's first government-run medical institution and addressing a critical gap in the state's healthcare education infrastructure.

The NMC's Letter of Permission marks the culmination of years of planning and represents a major breakthrough for medical education in the northeastern state, which previously lacked a dedicated state-operated medical college.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma welcomed the development, describing it as "a historic day for Meghalaya" and "a major milestone in our State's medical education journey."

The 50-seat allocation will enable the college to admit its first batch of students through the established NEET-UG process, with counselling scheduled to commence on September 4. Classes are set to begin on September 27, 2025, following the national medical entrance examination timeline.

The approval is expected to significantly benefit local students who previously had to seek medical education outside Meghalaya, often facing financial and logistical challenges. The new institution will also contribute to building a stronger healthcare workforce within the state.

"A long-cherished dream of a State-run Medical College is now a reality," Sangma stated, highlighting the achievement's importance for the region.