Shillong MP presses Centre on ILP, warns of demographic risks in Meghalaya

Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon has urged the Centre to take an urgent call on extending the Inner Line Permit (ILP) regime to Meghalaya, warning that continued delay is fuelling public anxiety and leaving the tribal-majority state exposed to demographic pressures.

Writing to the Ministry of Home Affairs on December 16, Syngkon underlined that the Meghalaya Legislative Assembly had unanimously passed a resolution on December 19, 2019, seeking the application of ILP under the Bengal Eastern Frontier Regulation, 1873. He described the rare all-party consensus as a clear signal of widespread concern cutting across political and social lines.

The MP said the resolution reflected deep-rooted fears over “unregulated influx and its impact on indigenous communities”, adding that these concerns have persisted for years without a definitive response from the Centre. According to him, repeated representations by successive state governments and civil society groups have so far failed to yield a final decision.

Syngkon argued that the demand for ILP is consistent with constitutional safeguards for tribal areas under the Sixth Schedule. He noted that the permit system is already in force in Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and Manipur, where it is used to regulate inward movement and prevent unregulated settlement.

Extending ILP to Meghalaya, he said, would place the state on the same footing as other Northeastern states with similar demographic and geographic realities, while also strengthening border management.

Calling for clarity, Syngkon urged the Centre to either approve the extension of ILP or spell out a clear, time-bound roadmap for its consideration, saying prolonged uncertainty only deepens public concern in the state.