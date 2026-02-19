Shillong MP Ricky AJ Syngkon passes away after collapsing during football match

Meghalaya Member of Parliament Dr. Ricky Andrew J Syngkon passed away on February 19 after collapsing while playing football with friends in Mawlai Mawiong.

According to sources, Syngkon (54) was participating in a friendly football match when he suddenly collapsed on the field. He was immediately rushed to Mawiong Community Health Centre. However, due to the absence of a doctor at the facility, he was quickly referred to Dr H Gordon Roberts Hospital in Jaiaw for further treatment.

Despite efforts to save him, he could not be revived.

Political leaders like VPP chief Ardent M. Basaiawmoit reached the hospital shortly after the incident.

The sudden demise of the sitting MP has sent shockwaves across Meghalaya, with political leaders and supporters expressing deep grief over his untimely passing.

Further official details are awaited.