No wheels, just revelry: Shillong’s Police Bazaar to go vehicle-free on new year’s eve

Shillong’s Khyndailad area, including the bustling Police Bazaar, will be declared a no-entry zone for vehicles on New Year’s Eve, police said on Tuesday, as the city prepares for large crowds to usher in the New Year.

Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said vehicular movement towards Police Bazaar will be prohibited from 5 pm on Wednesday in anticipation of heavy public gatherings.

The restrictions, he said, are aimed at easing congestion and ensuring public safety during the celebrations.

Under the traffic plan, vehicles will be diverted at Kachari Point towards Raj Bhawan Junction, while traffic coming from Umsohsun Junction along GS Road will be rerouted through Boucher Road and Motphran. Parking will be allowed only on one side of the road along select stretches, including from Centenary Junction to Rap’s Mansion Junction and from Pinewood Junction to the Botanical Garden.

Advising commuters to plan their journeys in advance, Syiem urged the public to cooperate with traffic personnel. Emergency service vehicles will be allowed to ply and will be facilitated despite the restrictions, he added.

The Khyndailad area has been attractively illuminated since Christmas, while churches, intersections and several other parts of Shillong have been decorated, drawing crowds and adding to the festive atmosphere ahead of New Year’s Eve.