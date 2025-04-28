Most shops and business establishments in Meghalaya's capital, Shillong, remained closed on April 28, paying a solemn tribute to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack by observing a voluntary shutdown. The shutdown served as a mark of protest against the killings, which claimed 26 lives on April 22.

Across the greater Shillong areas, an unusual silence gripped the environment as people and shop owners retreated to their homes in a humble homage to the innocent lives lost. The streets bore a deserted look, with the community coming together in shared grief.

A day earlier, on April 27, Shillong’s Khyndailad area had erupted in collective anger and sorrow. Hundreds of residents gathered, lighting candles and raising slogans against terrorism.

The city stood united as prayers and protests filled the streets, creating an emotionally charged atmosphere.

Meanwhile, Meghalaya’s pressure group, the Hynñiewtrep Integrated Territorial Organization (HITO), formally objected to the shutdown call given by an entity known as the Shillong Citizens Forum.

Speaking to India Today NE, Donbok Dkhar, the HITO president, opposed the call made by the entity, stating that the request to "keep all shops closed essentially amounts to a bandh".

He further explained that a bandh typically involves the enforced closure of businesses, transportation, and other services, often during a protest.

In a letter to the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills, HITO expressed solidarity with the Pahalgam victims but firmly argued that true solidarity should come voluntarily, not through enforced closures. Drawing comparisons with spontaneous shutdowns seen in Kashmir, HITO stressed that coercive measures are against the spirit of democratic protest.

The organisation also recalled that during the Mukroh incident — when lives were lost in police action — it had encouraged citizens to keep businesses open in respect of daily livelihoods.

Further questioning the legitimacy of the Shillong Citizens Forum, HITO raised concerns about its registration status, leadership transparency, and alleged external influences. The letter cited intelligence reports claiming the forum might be remotely controlled by a businessman based in Kolkata.

HITO warned that any attempt to forcibly close shops or disrupt normal life would constitute a law-and-order issue under the district administration’s purview. It demanded strict legal action against anyone intimidating citizens or business owners.

The shutdown call had initially been issued by the Shillong Citizens Forum to mourn the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack.