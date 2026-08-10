Shillong Peak Ropeway project cleared amid environmental concerns, officials outline safety measures

The Shillong Peak Ropeway Project has received a go-ahead following discussions between the Meghalaya government, district administration, concerned departments and representatives of local Dorbars, with officials assuring that environmental safeguards and safety requirements are being followed.

A meeting was held on Saturday to address concerns raised by local residents and community representatives over tree felling, protection of water sources and the safety of the ropeway infrastructure. The meeting was followed by an inspection of the project site.

Tourism Department Commissioner and Secretary R. M. Kurbah said the ropeway alignment had been planned in a manner that would keep it away from the main catchment area and protect the Patakhana and Wahingdoh water sources.

Responding to concerns raised by Rangbah Shnong and residents, Kurbah said there were no water sources in the immediate vicinity of the project site that would be adversely affected by the construction.

Officials said the project's original design envisaged a lower height for the ropeway. During the planning process, it was found that the alignment and infrastructure at that height could affect trees measuring up to around 25 metres.

The government subsequently revised the Detailed Project Report (DPR) and increased the height of the ropeway cable cars and stations to reduce the extent of tree cutting required for the project.

According to officials, around 545 trees have been felled for construction of the ropeway stations and other associated works. They said the felling was undertaken only after the necessary statutory clearances had been obtained.

As a compensatory measure, plantation activities are being carried out on a large scale. Officials said additional plantation would also be undertaken if more land is made available for the purpose.

The technical design and safety standards of the ropeway project have been reviewed by IIT Delhi, officials said.

Several safety measures are being incorporated into the construction process, including provisions for ground stabilisation. The project authorities said safety would remain a key priority during construction and subsequent implementation.

J. P. Singh, Resident Manager and Project Head of construction firm KEC-TCL, said the company would give the highest priority to safety while executing the project.

The Riat Laban Dorbar Pyllun Shnong has extended its support to the project. Its president, Iosterston Sun, said the Dorbar would provide all possible cooperation to facilitate timely completion of the ropeway.

Local representatives said the project could contribute to tourism in the area once operational, besides generating employment opportunities and supporting businesses dependent on tourist activity.

The Shillong Peak Ropeway is Meghalaya's first major passenger ropeway project and has been officially targeted for completion by 2028. The construction company has indicated that it would make efforts to complete the project ahead of the scheduled deadline.