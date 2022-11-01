General Secretary of the Federation of Khasi Jaiñtia and Garo People (FKJGP) Eldie N Lyngdoh has been slapped with 15 cases for the violence during the rally against ‘unemployment’ on October 28, by the FKJGP.

FKJGP was joined by several other NGOs like KSU, RBYF, and HNYF in their march from Motphran to Madan Iewrynghep (Firebrigade Ground). During the rally, violence erupted with targeted attacks on non-locals or non-tribals by FKJGP members. The incidents, caught by the passers-by, have gone viral on social media since, denting the image of Shillong and Meghalaya all over the world, which had taken several years to build.

Meghalaya police have filed a suo moto case at Laitumkhrah Police Station and Sardar Police Station.

Speaking to reporters, Eldie Lyngdoh said he has been booked under section 341/324/353/505/506/34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in Laitumkhrah PS and Sardar PS.

Lyngdoh said that whatever happened during the rally is the responsibility of the FKJGP as they are the ones who organised it. He also informed that he has been summoned again by the police on November 4.