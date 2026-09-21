Shillong Police to conduct regular raids amid concerns over alleged sex work

Police in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district are set to intensify night-time enforcement, with authorities directing regular raids in and around Khyndailad, popularly known as Police Bazaar, and other parts of Shillong.

East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Barnawal said the decision followed concerns raised by local residents and church leaders over alleged commercial sex work in public spaces and areas near religious institutions.

The district administration has also held discussions with the Shillong Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) to ensure that raids are conducted regularly and enforcement is sustained.

The move comes amid concerns over activities allegedly taking place in public areas during night hours. Authorities said continued enforcement would be undertaken to address such complaints and maintain public order.

Further details on the enforcement measures and any arrests following the proposed raids are awaited.