Shillong Premier League: Khainkupar’s late double gives Sawmer 4-2 win over Nongrim Hills

A late brace by super substitute Khainkupar Iawphniaw sealed a 4-2 victory in favour of Sawmer against Nongrim Hills in match No. 6 of the Shillong Premier League 2025 at the SSA Stadium at First Ground, Polo.

Diego Khyriem (36’), Khrawkupar Tamu (51’) gave Sawmer the lead twice, only for Nongrim Hills to cancel both out through goals of their own by Bankitboklang Nongrum (43’) and Banpynkmenlang Kharsati (76’). However, Khainkupar (80', 85') responded in the last 10 minutes with a brace to ensure victory for Sawmer.

Both sides had lost their opening fixtures - Mawlai trounced Sawmer 6-2 while Nangkiew Irat beat Nongrim Hills 3-1.

At the bottom of the table, today's teams needed to bring their best to the contest, and Sawmer definitely did so.

Sawmer had the better of the chances early on, but it took more than half an hour before they had the lead. Diego - Sawmer's top scorer last season - received the ball in space and had time to set himself up and nail the high bounce with a powerful shot.

Nongrim Hills managed to equalise before half-time when captain Bankit took a beautiful left-footer from the edge of the box and placed it perfectly out of reach of the goalkeeper.

Early on in the second half, Sawmer won a corner and Orestar Sad sent it into the box for Khrawkupar to head it in. Nongrim Hills then had three good opportunities, with the last of these resulting in Banpynkmenlang heading a free-kick wide. However, he was able to make up for that by bundling the ball into the back of the net six minutes later from another set-piece to make it 2-2.

The game was thoroughly entertaining, and there was further entertainment to come. Khainkupar had fresh legs as he came on as a substitute and made use of them by outrunning the defenders on two occasions to slot home his double.

With this win, Sawmer moved into the top half of the table, while Nongrim Hills dropped to bottom place.

Today will be another cracker in the SPL 2025, with Mawlai taking on Nangkiew Irat at 4:30 pm.