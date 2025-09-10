Shillong Premier League: Lajong held to 1-1 draw by resilient Mylliem in round 4

Shillong Lajong’s push to reclaim the top spot in the Shillong Premier League 2025 was halted on September 9 as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Mylliem in a tense Round 4 clash at the SSA Stadium, Polo Ground.

Former Lajong forward Remark Kharmalki stunned the defending champions with a 41st-minute strike, handing Mylliem the lead. It was the first goal conceded by Lajong this season. The equaliser finally came in the 76th minute when captain Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi headed in from a Samchaphrang Lato corner.

The draw leaves Lajong in third place with 8 points, two behind leaders Nangkiew Irat and one behind Mawlai. Mylliem, with 5 points, sit comfortably in fifth.

The opening half saw Kharmalki latch onto a long ball, outpace the defence and slot past goalkeeper Lakpa Lama. Lajong, frustrated in attack, came close through Mebanaibok Kharbudnah’s strike against the upright and Ricky Kharkongor’s wide effort during added time.

After the break, the champions pressed hard through set-pieces and wing play, forcing Mylliem’s backline—anchored by Milancy Khongstia and Wanpynshngain Nongsteng—into repeated clearances. Lato nearly gave Lajong the lead with a curling free-kick that clipped the crossbar before Lyngkhoi finally levelled.

Despite late pressure, Mylliem’s defensive discipline and counterattacking bursts from Kharmalki and Alem Khongwir kept Lajong on edge until the final whistle. The underdogs celebrated a valuable point while Lajong left knowing a chance to climb to the top had slipped away.

Round 5 of the SPL resumes today, with Sawmer facing Rangdajied United at 4:30 pm.