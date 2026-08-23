Shillong Premier League: Langsning come from behind to beat Rangdajied United 3-1

Langsning produced a strong second-half comeback to defeat Rangdajied United 3-1 in the opening match of Round 3 of the Shillong Premier League 2026 at the SSA Stadium in Shillong on the evening of August 22.

Rangdajied took the lead through Franky Dkhar in the 25th minute, but the defending champions hit back before half-time through Mebanshngain Kurkalang. Syed Ahmed then put Langsning ahead in the 65th minute before Rohan Manar sealed the win two minutes from full-time.

Both teams began with attacking intent, with Rangdajied creating the first openings. Mebannangkiew Thabah sent an effort over the crossbar in the seventh minute, while Samuel L Kynshi struck the crossbar from a free-kick seven minutes later.

Langsning survived another opportunity when a lapse in communication between Mebanshngain and goalkeeper Rajat Paul allowed Freelyson Tariang to shoot, although Meban recovered to block the attempt.

Rangdajied eventually broke the deadlock when Franky found the bottom corner with a low left-footed effort that gave Rajat Paul little chance.

Langsning pushed for an equaliser and came close through Samuel and Kyrmenskhem Mukhim, but Rangdajied managed to protect their lead for most of the first half. The champions, however, drew level in stoppage time when Mebanshngain headed home from a set-piece.

Langsning stepped up the pressure after the restart, but Rangdajied continued to compete and kept the game open.

The turning point came in the 65th minute. Allen L Nongbri delivered a corner towards the far post, where a Langsning player headed the ball back into the danger area. Syed Ahmed met it with a header to complete the turnaround.

Langsning continued to press rather than settle for a one-goal advantage. Substitute Rohan Manar then put the result beyond doubt in the 88th minute, finishing after Alex Manar created the opening.

The result gives Langsning a much-needed response after their recent defeat to Meghalaya Police. They had earlier beaten Sawmer. Rangdajied, meanwhile, had drawn with Meghalaya Police before losing to Sawmer.

The SPL 2026 continues on Monday, with Meghalaya Police facing Sawmer at 3.40pm.