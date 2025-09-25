Shillong Premier League: Malki climbs out of relegation zone with narrow win over Nongrim Hills

Malki secured a crucial 1-0 victory against bottom-placed Nongrim Hills at the SSA Stadium, Polo, Shillong on September 24, moving up to sixth place in the Shillong Premier League 2025 standings.

Ribanshan Marpna scored the decisive goal in the 68th minute, curling a left-footed strike from just inside the box beyond Nongrim Hills goalkeeper Ebenson Warbah. The goal proved decisive as Nongrim Hills failed to respond, suffering their fourth defeat in five matches this season.

The match marked the conclusion of Round 5, originally scheduled for September 12 but postponed due to heavy rain and waterlogged conditions. Both teams appeared sluggish in the first half after a week-long break, struggling to convert chances into meaningful attacks.

Malki’s victory ended a three-match losing streak, lifting them level on six points with Sawmer, though Malki hold a slightly better goal difference (-10 to -11). The win also pushed Rangdajied United down into the relegation zone, leaving them ninth with five points, behind Mylliem on goal difference.

Nongrim Hills, still searching for their first win, have managed only one point from a 2-2 draw with Laitkor.

Later today, fifth-placed Laitkor face Rangdajied United at 3:30 pm, as the league continues to take shape.