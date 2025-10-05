Shillong Premier League: Mawlai crush Laitkor 4-0 to reclaim top spot

Mawlai SC bounced back in style, sweeping aside Laitkor SC 4-0 in the Shillong Premier League 2025 at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo, on October 4.

Robertson Khongriah (45’), Ricky Chyne (60’), Loving Suting (77’) and Damitre Kynjing (83’) found the net as Mawlai returned to winning ways and moved back to the top of the table with 15 points from seven matches. Nangkiew Irat (13) and defending champions Shillong Lajong (12) trail behind but have a game in hand. Laitkor stay seventh on 8 points.

After their dramatic 4-3 loss to Lajong earlier in the week, Mawlai looked cautious early on. Laitkor started strongly, forcing three saves from goalkeeper Banshanskhem Kharsyntiew within the opening minutes, but the Mawlai custodian stood firm.

The first half’s key moment arrived just before the break when a loose ball from a Laitkor clearance fell to Robertson, whose shot clipped the post before rolling in.

Mawlai dominated the second half, with Ricky heading home from a Kevin Rymbai corner to make it 2-0. Loving, denied by the crossbar earlier, made it 3-0 in the 77th minute to extend his lead atop the scoring charts with seven goals. Damitre Kynjing sealed the win with a spectacular long-range effort, his first goal of the season.

Laitkor’s goalkeeper Hukumskhem Marbaniang, in his first outing of the campaign, made several key saves to limit further damage, while Mawlai’s defence held firm against late attempts from Sandy Kharkongor and company.

The Shillong Premier League resumes on Monday with a key fixture between fifth-placed Sawmer and third-placed Shillong Lajong at 4:30 pm.