Shillong Premier League: Mawlai edge Nongkseh in stoppage time as Langsning hammer Laitkor 6-1

Mawlai left it late to secure a 1-0 win over Nongkseh, while defending champions Langsning produced a six-goal display against Laitkor as the Shillong Premier League 2026 delivered contrasting results on September 2.

At the SSA Stadium, Mawlai looked set to settle for a point after a tightly contested game, but captain Damanbhalang Chyne had other ideas. Deep into stoppage time, he stepped up to take a free-kick from the edge of the box and found the net in the 95th minute, handing Mawlai all three points.

The victory keeps Mawlai at the top of the table with 10 points, level with Shillong Lajong but ahead on goal difference.

The two-time champions had started brightly. Basuklang Bina narrowly missed in the eighth minute before Lovingstar Suting struck the post moments later. Robertson Khongriah also came close, but his attempt was deflected by Nongkseh defender Kynsailang Khongsit.

Nongkseh grew into the contest towards the end of the first half and continued to apply pressure after the restart. Mawlai goalkeeper Lambhmiki Lamare and the defence stood firm as the debutants struggled to find the finishing touch.

Mawlai substitute Kevin Rymbai came close twice, hitting the crossbar on both occasions. His first effort was a powerful strike from distance, while his second attempt came when he tried to lob Nongkseh goalkeeper Daraphun Talang.

Nongkseh had their own opportunities. Hardy Cliff Nongbri was unable to convert a cross from Mickyson Tangsong, while another delivery from Kitboklang Pale found him again, only for Lamare to collect his effort.

With the match heading towards a draw, a foul on the edge of the box gave Mawlai a final opportunity. Chyne took responsibility and curled the free-kick into the net to settle the contest.

The result was more emphatic in the evening's other game, with reigning champions Langsning beating Laitkor 6-1.

Mebanshngain Kurkalang set the tone early, scoring twice in the opening 12 minutes. He headed Langsning ahead in the 10th minute before doubling the advantage two minutes later.

Kurkalang was forced off with an injury before half-time, with Damonlang Pathaw coming on. The substitute then added Langsning's third in the 45th minute, tapping in a cross.

Langsning struck again in first-half stoppage time. Damonlang turned provider this time, setting up Syed Ahmed, who finished from close range to give the champions a 4-0 lead at the break.

Laitkor responded after half-time and pulled one back in the 54th minute. Substitute Balajiedlang Lyngwa's header from a corner was saved by Langsning goalkeeper Nister Roy Suting, but the rebound fell to Hamingbert Nongbet, who headed home.

Langsning quickly regained control. Samuel L Kynshi restored their four-goal advantage in the 84th minute, curling the ball over Laitkor goalkeeper Deranius Wahlang after being set up by Rohan Manar.

The pair then reversed roles in stoppage time, with Samuel providing the assist for Rohan to score Langsning's sixth and his third goal of the season.

The match had originally been scheduled for August 28 but was postponed because of severe weather.

Mawlai and Shillong Lajong now sit level on 10 points, although Mawlai have the better goal difference. Langsning are third with nine points. Nongkseh occupy sixth place with four points, while Laitkor are eighth with three.

The league continues on Thursday, with Sawmer facing Nangkiew Irat at 3.40pm. Sawmer will be looking to recover from their 4-2 defeat to Meghalaya Police, while Nangkiew Irat enter the game on the back of two successive wins.