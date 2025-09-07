Shillong Premier League: Nongrim Hills miss out on first win as Laitkor strike late

Nongrim Hills twice went ahead but could not hold on, settling for a 2-2 draw against Laitkor in the Shillong Premier League 2025 at SSA Stadium, Polo Ground, on September 6.

Goals from Banshemphang Kurbah (36’) and Isharwell Mukhim (49’) looked enough to deliver their first victory of the season, but stoppage-time drama saw substitute Sandy Kharkongor strike in the 90’+2 minute to rescue a point for Laitkor. Shanborlang Nongrum (45’) had earlier equalised before halftime.

The result leaves Nongrim Hills still bottom of the table with just a single point from four matches, highlighting their difficult start. For Laitkor, the draw adds to frustration as they have now dropped points for a second time against lower-ranked opponents, following their opening defeat to Malki. They sit sixth with four points, level with Mylliem but behind on goal difference.

The contest had moments of quality on both ends. Laitkor goalkeeper Deranius Wahlang denied Nongrim Hills early on but was beaten when Banshemphang unleashed a powerful drive. Laitkor responded from a corner, with Shanborlang’s long-range effort flying past Ebenson Warbah.

Nongrim Hills regained the advantage soon after the restart, Isharwell sliding in on a wet surface to convert a cross. They almost extended the lead when Banshemphang rattled the crossbar with a free-kick. But as they began to edge toward a vital win, Sandy’s late intervention shattered their hopes. The substitute wrestled possession from Onyxson Buhroy, rose to his feet and fired home from distance to seal the draw.

The SPL continues Monday when Mawlai take on Malki at 4:30 pm.