Shillong Premier League: Rangdajied United secure first win after own goal setback for Nongrim Hills

Rangdajied United picked up their first victory of the Shillong Premier League 2025 with a 1-0 result against Nongrim Hills at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo, on September 1.

The only goal came in the 74th minute when Nongrim defender Shanborlang Thangkhiew, under pressure from Manbhalang Iawphniaw, accidentally turned in a cross from Bantiplang Khongnoh. The own goal handed Rangdajied all three points and lifted them from ninth to fifth place with four points.

Rangdajied entered the match without a win, having drawn against Shillong Lajong in their opener before suffering a heavy defeat to Langsning. Nongrim Hills, meanwhile, remain rooted to the bottom of the table after their third straight loss.

The first half saw Rangdajied dominate possession and create multiple opportunities. Stephanson Pale forced an early save from Nongrim goalkeeper Ebenson Warbah, while RT Hanson Pdang struck the woodwork in the 36th minute. Nongrim’s best chance before the break fell to Rudolf Shadap, who broke clear but failed to find the target from a tight angle.

Nongrim Hills came out stronger after halftime, pushing forward in search of a breakthrough. However, Rangdajied weathered the pressure and nearly scored through Menangpyngdap Khongjee, only for Warbah to make a diving save. The decisive own goal arrived shortly after, leaving Nongrim chasing the game. Their closest attempt at an equaliser came in stoppage time when a deflected free-kick created an opening, but Bansynshar Kharshong could not capitalise.

The league continues tomorrow with defending champions Shillong Lajong facing Laitkor at 4:30 pm. A win could send Lajong into second place, while Laitkor have the chance to break into the top three.