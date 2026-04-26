Shillong programme certifies over 160 youth, targets employability gap in Northeast

A youth skilling initiative backed by UNIQLO India Private Limited and Avenues Meghalaya has certified more than 160 participants in Shillong, marking the completion of its first training batches aimed at improving job readiness across the Northeast.

The Employability Accelerator Programme concluded with a certification event, bringing together industry leaders, educators and trainees. The cohort included college students and unemployed youth from multiple communities across the region, all of whom completed an 80-hour course focused on workplace skills.

The initiative arrives amid ongoing concerns about graduate employability in India. National reports indicate that only 45–50 per cent of graduates are job-ready, with the gap more acute in the Northeast due to limited industry exposure and structured placement pathways. The programme aims to address this disconnect through practical training in communication, teamwork, professional behaviour and interview readiness.

Speaking at the event, Meghalaya minister Wailadmiki Shylla stressed the need for discipline and continuous learning in today’s workforce. “Today, skill alone is not enough. What is needed is mastery, discipline, and continuous learning,” he said, adding that qualities such as punctuality and commitment are critical for long-term success.

From the corporate side, Kenji Inoue described the programme as part of a broader social commitment. “We believe business is not only about selling products, but also about contributing to society,” he said, urging participants to “keep improving, keep learning, and always challenge yourself to grow.”

Kaneko Yuichiro added that the initiative aligns with the company’s long-term vision of growing alongside local communities while building globally capable talent.

Organisers said the Northeast’s educated youth base presents strong potential, but lacks sufficient access to structured opportunities. “There is a gap in connecting them to opportunities. This programme is an effort to bridge that gap,” said Kamalika Deka.

Participants reported measurable gains in confidence and communication. “Before this programme, I was nervous to speak in front of people,” said Bokalu Yeptho, adding that the training helped prepare for “real-world challenges.”

The event also featured cultural performances representing multiple Northeastern states, underlining the region’s diversity. Colleges from Shillong and beyond took part, with representation from states including Assam, Nagaland, Manipur and Mizoram.

By combining industry input with regional expertise, organisers say the programme offers a scalable model for improving youth employability. With its first batches completed, the initiative is expected to expand as demand for job-ready skills continues to grow.