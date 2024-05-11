The Office of the Superintendent of Police, East Khasi Hills district released an advisory appealing to the general public to opt for alternate routes between Shillong and Guwahati owing to the construction work under way on the Umiam Bridge.

The advisory mentioned that long queues of vehicles are witnessed on either side of the bridge on a daily basis leading to further traffic congestion along the stretch.

On a daily basis, hundreds of vehicles traveling from Shillong to Guwahati or vice versa are seen lining on either sides of the Umiam bridge which leads to congestion and inconvenience.

It said, “This is an appeal for all the general public that since the Umiam Bridge is under repair and maintenance, long queues of vehicles are observed on either side of the bridge leading to further traffic congestion along the stretch. Hence, in order to ensure smooth, safe passage and to reduce travelling time, Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs) are advised to take alternate routes.”

The advisory mentioned two alternate routes. People can take the – VIP Road: Mawroh Tri-Jn. Mawtawar Jn.- Nongkohlew Mawsiatkhnam Shillong Airport, Umroi; or the Mawdiangdiang - Diengpasoh Road: Nongmensong- NEIGRIHMS - Tynring Shillong By-Pass, Diengpasoh.

Meanwhile, with the renovation work of the Umiam Dam under way, people take the alternative route from Mawtawar to Mawsiatkhnam, which has caused the conditions of the road to deteriorate.