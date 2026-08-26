Shillong rally violence: KSU accepts Meghalaya government invite for talks on five demands

The Khasi Students' Union (KSU) has accepted the Meghalaya government's invitation for talks on its five demands, days after violence broke out during the organisation's August 19 rally in Shillong.

The decision was taken by the KSU Central Executive Committee (CEC) at an emergency meeting on the evening of August 25, the organisation said.

KSU Information and Publicity Secretary Pynshai Kular Dkhar said the group hoped the meeting would be productive.

The talks are scheduled for 6 pm on Wednesday, August 26, at the Conference Hall of the Meghalaya Secretariat. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is expected to meet KSU representatives, according to a letter sent to the organisation on Monday by D D Syngai, Joint Secretary in charge of Home (Political).

The KSU's demands include action against the Deputy Commissioner, Superintendent of Police, senior police officers and Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board officials over the July 31 public hearing for the proposed Shree Cement project in East Jaintia Hills. The student body has alleged that officials prevented people from attending the hearing.

It is also seeking full implementation of the Meghalaya Residents Safety and Security Act, 2016, while the state awaits implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system. The union has called for facilitation centres to be established at all 18 entry points in the Khasi and Jaintia Hills.

Other demands include implementation of the amended Migrant Workmen Act, 2020, and changes to recruitment rules at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS).

On recruitment, the KSU has sought an 80:20 ratio for male and female nurses, reservation for indigenous people, removal of interviews for Grade B, C and D posts, and a standard operating procedure for all recruitment boards.

The talks come against the backdrop of violence during the KSU's motorcycle rally in Shillong on August 19. Stone-pelting, vandalism and assaults were reported from several parts of the city.

East Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police Vivek Syiem said 31 vehicles were damaged, 18 people were injured and two vehicles were set on fire during the violence.

Four senior KSU leaders — president Raymond Kharjana, vice-president Pynkmenlang Sanmiet, general secretary Reuben Najiar and assistant general secretary Jememiah Pohthmi — were arrested in connection with the violence. They are currently lodged in Shillong District Jail.

The government's decision to hold talks marks the latest development in the standoff between the state administration and the KSU following the August 19 violence.