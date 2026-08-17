Shillong relocates 86 roadside vendors to ease Laitumkhrah traffic

Traffic movement in Shillong’s busy Laitumkhrah area improved on August 17 after authorities relocated 86 roadside hawkers and vendors to designated vending spaces at Dhankheti and Brightwell Bungalow.

The move is part of efforts to regulate roadside vending and reduce congestion along some of the city’s busiest roads.

Shillong Municipal Board CEO PK Boro said the relocation was carried out with the cooperation of the vendors.

“Everything is arranged, everything is done. Hawkers are obeying the order and cooperating,” Boro said.

Vending stalls at the new locations were allotted through trade-wise draws of lots to ensure an organised distribution of spaces among the relocated vendors.

Police personnel, Dorbar Shnong members and Municipal Board officials were deployed during the exercise to oversee the relocation and manage traffic and crowd movement. Additional personnel were kept on standby if required.

East Shillong MLA M Ampareen Lyngdoh was also present during the relocation.

The exercise brings a major change for vendors who had operated for years from established roadside vending points in Laitumkhrah and around the Fire Brigade area.