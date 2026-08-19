Shillong relocates over 750 street vendors to designated zones

More than 750 street vendors have been moved to designated vending zones across Shillong as part of a government initiative to regulate street vending while safeguarding livelihoods, officials said.

The relocation was carried out under the Meghalaya Street Vendors (Protection of Livelihood and Regulation of Street Vending) Scheme, 2023, in coordination with the East Khasi Hills district administration.

According to the Urban Affairs Department, 387 vendors were relocated from Khyndailad, 95 from Jail Road, 90 from Laban, Barik, Lumshatsngi and Red Cross, 85 from Laitumkhrah, 48 from Polo and 29 from Civil Hospital. Eight vendors were shifted from Dhankheti-Malki, while others were relocated from Quinton Road, Governor's House and Lachumiere.

The new vending zones include the MUDA Parking Lot, Dhankheti Parking Lot, Brightwell Bungalow premises, the parking lot opposite SBI, Polo Hawkers Market behind Majestic Hotel and Barik Compound.

The department said the newly built vending stalls are operational and are being equipped with basic facilities such as toilets, lighting and improved access.

The Brightwell Bungalow site was made available for vending after the official residence of the deputy chief minister holding the Urban Affairs portfolio was shifted, the department said.

The relocation, particularly in Laitumkhrah, followed consultations with vendor associations and other stakeholders through meetings of the Town Vending Committee. Officials said the process was carried out within the legal framework while taking into account vendors' livelihoods and concerns.

According to the department, vendors moved to the designated areas voluntarily, and no strict enforcement measures were required. It credited the Town Vending Committee, East Khasi Hills district administration, Shillong Municipal Board, Shillong Traffic Police, vendor associations and other stakeholders for facilitating the process.

Eligible vendors holding a valid Certificate of Vending will also receive Rs 20,000 each under the Chief Minister's Urban Livelihood Grant. The assistance includes an upfront payment of Rs 10,000, followed by Rs 2,000 per month for five months.

The government said the initiative is aimed at giving street vendors safer and more organised spaces to operate while improving the management and use of public spaces across Shillong.