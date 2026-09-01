Shillong returns to normalcy as RAF, CRPF withdrawn after talks with KSU

Normalcy has returned to Shillong and East Khasi Hills following talks with the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), with Rapid Action Force (RAF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel deployed in the city now withdrawn, East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal said.

Baranwal said the security situation in the city and district was currently “completely normal” and that the withdrawal of Central Armed Police Forces reflected the improvement in the situation.

“The situation is completely normal. The CAPF and RAF have been withdrawn,” Baranwal said.

He added that talks within the organisation were continuing and that the KSU had also called off its proposed education-related programme for the time being.

The deputy commissioner said tourist movement had also resumed, with visitors returning to Shillong and other parts of the district.

“Normalcy has returned and the tourists are also returning to the city and the district,” he said.

However, Baranwal said it was too early to determine whether tourist bookings had fully recovered to the levels recorded before the disturbances.

He said cancellations that had already taken place were gradually being replaced by fresh bookings, but the administration could not yet confirm a complete recovery to the tourist levels recorded on August 18.

The comments come amid efforts by the district administration and stakeholders to restore normal activities and revive tourism following the recent disturbances in Shillong.