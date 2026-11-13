The South Shillong Advisory Committee, headed by Meghalaya minister and BJP leader Sanbor Shullai, has urged the state government to constitute an independent expert panel to examine concerns over the possible impact of the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway project on local water sources.

The committee has submitted a resolution to Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, seeking a detailed scientific assessment of concerns raised by the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and other stakeholders opposing the Rs 151-crore project, an official said.

The resolution proposed that the panel comprise environmental and technical experts from premier institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs) or other credible institutions.

The committee said an independent assessment would help address apprehensions over the project's potential impact on water sources and provide a scientific basis for the government to take a decision.

However, it cautioned against further delays in implementing the project, warning that prolonged uncertainty could significantly increase its cost.

"Further delay in the implementation will only lead to a huge financial escalation in the project which in turn will have a bearing on the public exchequer," the resolution said.

The committee maintained that any decision on the project should take into account the sentiments of the majority of stakeholders in the South Shillong constituency. It also argued that scrapping the project without substantial scientific evidence would disrupt development initiatives in the constituency.

Meanwhile, members of the JAC opposing the ropeway project held a rally on Thursday and staged a protest outside the state secretariat, demanding that the government scrap the project. Police later took the protesters away in buses for allegedly violating prohibitory orders imposed by the district administration.

The proposed 913-metre Shillong Peak Ropeway Project, estimated to cost Rs 151 crore, aims to connect Madan Laban with Shillong Peak, a major tourist attraction in the state, to improve tourist access and strengthen tourism infrastructure.

The project is being funded through a Rs 80.89-crore loan from the New Development Bank and Rs 70.11 crore under the Centre's PM-DevINE scheme.

The project has faced opposition from residents and pressure groups over concerns about its possible impact on water sources and catchment areas around Shillong Peak. The Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) had earlier raised objections over the absence of a trading licence and other local clearances.

Meghalaya Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh has maintained that the government would not withdraw the project and would continue consultations with stakeholders to address their concerns.

