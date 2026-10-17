Meghalaya Tourism Secretary R.M. Kurbah has said the proposed Shillong Ropeway project has obtained the necessary clearances, with 544 trees slated to be felled and compensatory plantation planned at another location.

Her statement comes amid continued opposition from the Joint Action Committee (JAC), which has raised concerns over public consultation and the project's potential environmental impact.

The committee has given the government until October 26 to scrap the project, warning of intensified agitation if its demand is not met.

Speaking after a meeting with JAC members, Kurbah said the government had explained the project's Detailed Project Report (DPR), its proposed scope and the clearances obtained from various authorities.

“We wanted them to understand the proposal and the project as it is. We've explained to them the DPR, what it will entail, and informed them about the various No Objection Certificates that we have obtained from the Forest Department, the Airport Authority, the Air Force and the Indian Army,” she said.

Kurbah also referred to the clearances obtained from the Ministry concerned and the consultations held during the process, asserting that the government had complied with the required procedures for the project.

Addressing concerns over tree felling, she said the project would require the removal of 544 trees and that compensatory plantation had been planned at another location at ten times the number of trees to be felled.

“We had to compensate for those trees, and we have done that at ten times the number in another location because we cannot plant the same trees within Lum Shalom, as the Forest Department says there is no place to do that,” she said.

The JAC, however, continues to oppose the project and has demanded that it be relocated, citing concerns over the potential impact on forests, hills and water sources. The committee has also questioned whether the concerns of affected residents have been adequately addressed through public consultation.

With the October 26 deadline approaching, the disagreement between the government and the protesting groups over the project's location and environmental implications remains unresolved.