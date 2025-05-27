A masked man reportedly molested several school girls in the Umsohsun locality of Shillong, Meghalaya, prompting swift action from the police.

Given the sensitive nature of the case, Meghalaya police have registered it as a Special Registration (SR) case.

A formal complaint has been filed at Lumdiengjri Police Station under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

A manhunt is underway to track down the accused, with authorities appealing to the public for any leads that could assist in the investigation.

Condemning the incident, Cabinet Minister AL Hek described it as "shocking" and demanded that the accused be punished.

More details are awaited.