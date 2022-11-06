Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui on November 5 stated that Section 144 CrPC which was promulgated in East Khasi Hills after the recent violence in the city will remain as long as it is needed.

“District administration imposed Section 144 CrPC in the wake of the prevailing situation and it will be there as long as it is needed,” said Rymbui while commenting on the demand of various pressure groups of the state to withdraw the prohibitory order.

''The district administration will review the situation and if it is conducive, then we will withdraw it at any point of time,'' he added.

Rymbui further refused to withdraw the order and made it clear that the same can be withdrawn only after the situation gets improved.

Following the violence during a rally by the Federation of Khasi Jaintia and Garo People (FKJGP), a review meeting was held on the prevailing law and order situation chaired by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, wherein, it was decided not to give any permission to hold public rallies in the state capital until further orders.

After the meeting, the district administration imposed section 144 Cr PC with an aim to prevent any NGO or group from blatantly misusing such rallies or processions to indulge in criminal acts, thereby disrupting public order and any other such acts which cause severe inconvenience to the public at large.