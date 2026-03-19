Shillong set to host first international film festival from March 25

Meghalaya will host the inaugural Shillong International Film Festival from March 25 to 27, 2026, marking a major push to position the state on the global cinema map.

Organised by the Directorate of Information and Public Relations, the three-day event will take place at the State Convention Centre in Shillong. The venue will serve as the central hub for film screenings, discussions and industry interactions, as the state seeks to attract international filmmakers and boost its creative economy.

The festival is designed to connect local talent with global expertise. Masterclasses and workshops led by industry professionals will be held to equip aspiring filmmakers with technical skills and practical exposure, enabling them to explore opportunities within the state.

The inaugural lineup features a strong mix of regional and local cinema. Films selected for screening include Ha Lyngkha Bneng by Pradip Kurbah, Our Home (Eikhoigi Yum) by Romi Meitei, Deepa Didi (The Housekeeper) by Surya Balakrishnan, and Kok Kok Kokoook by Maharshi Tuhin Kashyap. Other entries include Jingshemphang, Chanchisoa, Maimizial, Ade, Shape of Momo, Ka Chithi, By the Home, Nongshun, Roots Renewed, Ahor, Tang Shiteng Por and Kñi, representing filmmakers from across the Northeast.

International films will also be screened, including Impermanent Residents by Vietnam’s Tuan Huu Nguyen and Agent of Happiness by Bhutanese filmmaker Arun Bhattarai, encouraging cross-cultural exchange.

Information and Public Relations Minister Lahkmen Rymbui said the festival is expected to create new opportunities for filmmakers while promoting Meghalaya as a filming destination. He added that the training sessions planned during the event would help nurture emerging talent in the state.

The minister also unveiled the festival logo and launched its official website and trailer at a formal event attended by senior officials, including Commissioner and Secretary Vijay Kumar Mantri and Director of Information and Public Relations B.S. Sohliya.

As part of the programme, filmmaker Dominic Sangma will conduct a masterclass on screenplay writing, while cinematographer Arnab Gayan will lead a session on cinematography.

Beyond screenings, the festival will introduce a “Film Shooting Promotion” initiative aimed at boosting tourism and creating local employment through film production activities.

A Student Short Film Competition will form a key segment of the festival. Open to students from schools, colleges and universities across Meghalaya, the competition seeks to encourage young filmmakers and provide them with a platform to showcase their work.

The theme for this year’s competition, “Beyond Borders”, invites participants to explore ideas of identity, culture, landscape and shared human experiences through both fiction and non-fiction formats. Selected entries will be screened during the festival, with winning films included in the official programme.