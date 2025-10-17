Shillong set to host high-profile Tri-Nations football tournament

Shillong is preparing to welcome top international teams for the Tri-Nations International Tournament, marking a major moment for the city’s football scene. India, Nepal, and the Islamic Republic of Iran will face off at the JN Stadium, with matches scheduled for 21, 24, and 27 October, all kicking off at 6 pm.

The city has hosted international football before, but largely on the women’s side. The last major event was the 2016 South Asian Games, when India’s women’s team, the Blue Tigresses, defeated Nepal 4-0 in front of over 20,000 spectators to claim the gold medal. Since then, women’s football in Meghalaya and across India has evolved dramatically.

The Indian Women’s League (IWL), which had not yet started in 2016, is now firmly established with multiple divisions. In 2025, Meghalaya launched its first Meghalaya Women’s State League (MWSL), bringing together 13 teams from eight districts. The league represents a critical pathway for local clubs aiming to compete at the national level, and participation is expected to grow in the coming years.

State support for sports has also improved. Footballers and other athletes in Meghalaya now have access to scholarships, financial incentives, and job quotas, encouraging more youth to pursue professional sports. Infrastructure has seen major upgrades too. The JN Stadium, where India played Nepal in 2016, has been extensively renovated, now featuring high-quality natural grass and modern facilities.

The progress of women’s football is evident on the national stage as well. India’s women’s team is ranked 63rd in the world and has qualified for the AFC Women’s Asian Cup Australia 2026. Promising young players from Meghalaya, including Bonifilia Shullai, Alisha Lyngdoh, Fragrancy Riwan, and Ribansi Jamu, are already making their mark in U-20 and U-17 national squads and could soon join the senior team.

From its early days of hosting the South Asian Games to now preparing for a major tri-nations tournament, Shillong is emerging as a key hub for Indian football. Fans can expect exciting matches and continued growth for the sport in the region.