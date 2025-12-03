Shillong SSA Champions Cup: Lajong secure semifinals after beating nine-man Laitkyrhong

Shillong Lajong secured the first semifinal berth of the SSA Champions Cup 2025 after a controlled 2-0 victory over a nine-man Laitkyrhong at the SSA Stadium, First Ground, Polo.

The win pushed Lajong to a perfect nine points from three matches, keeping them firmly on top of Group B and mathematically through to the last four.

Lajong were made to wait for the breakthrough despite dominating chances in the first half. Samchaphrang Lato fired wide twice from distance, Babysunday Marngar dragged a shot off target from close range and Rimankhraw Kharumnuid skimmed the bar with a powerful strike.

Laitkyrhong keeper Honesstar Khyriem briefly kept his team in the contest, pulling off a superb diving save to deny Riborlang L Lyngkhoi in the 59th minute. The pressure finally told when Iohborlang L Lyngkhoi headed in a Rimankhraw cross in the 69th minute. Five minutes later, Babysunday doubled the lead after a quick counter launched by SLFC goalkeeper Wanteilang Malngiang.

Laitkyrhong’s night worsened as two senior figures — Restom Khriam and Dibinroy Nongspung — were dismissed late on, the former for dissent and the latter after receiving a second yellow.

Earlier, Langsning and Meghalaya Police (MLP) shared a 1-1 draw in Group A. The result keeps MLP narrowly ahead on goals scored, with both sides level on seven points and an identical goal difference.

MLP struck first in the 12th minute when Everestarly Rynjah curled a free-kick beyond Langsning goalkeeper Rajat Paul Lyngdoh. The goal ended Langsning’s run of almost 200 minutes without conceding. Langsning hit back in the 30th minute, Manbhalang Nongmin nodding home from a corner.

Both teams carved out opportunities in a tense contest. Rapborlang Marwein forced a sharp save from Rajat Paul, while Pynshailang Lyngkhoi rattled the crossbar just before half-time. Late on, Dajiedlang Wanshnong’s clean left-footed effort was tipped over brilliantly by MLP goalkeeper Nister Suting.

The draw leaves Group A finely poised, with Mawkasiang still capable of forcing a three-way tie. They face Umlyngka tomorrow at 1pm. In Group B, Mawlynrei and Mawkriah West — both yet to secure a point — meet at 4:30pm.