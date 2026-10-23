A Shillong-based tea brand, I Mei Tea, has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with a Netherlands-based partner to explore international business opportunities for tea from Meghalaya.

The agreement was signed during the Reverse Buyers Sellers Meet 2.0, 2026, held on October 22. It marks the beginning of discussions between the two parties, with further talks planned to explore potential areas of collaboration.

Founded by Pinki Maring, a certified tea taster and tea sommelier, I Mei Tea focuses on promoting Meghalaya’s tea heritage and connecting local tea-growing communities with wider markets.

The brand’s Meghalayan Collection features teas sourced from the state and its tea-growing communities. The initiative aims to improve the visibility of locally produced tea and explore opportunities to connect farmers with new buyers.

The proposed international engagement could open avenues for Meghalaya’s tea producers to access overseas markets, although the scope of the partnership will depend on further discussions between the two parties.

I Mei Tea also has a Global Collection comprising teas sourced through suppliers, offering customers varieties from different tea-producing regions.

The brand credited the Meghalaya government, the Directorate of Food Processing and the District Commerce and Industries Centre for facilitating its participation in the buyers-sellers meet.

The Reverse Buyers Sellers Meet 2.0 provides a platform for businesses to interact with potential buyers and explore commercial partnerships.