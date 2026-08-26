Shillong Tech Park creates 1,454 jobs, women account for more than half

Shillong Tech Park Phase I has created 1,454 jobs for local youth, with women accounting for 772 of those positions, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma told MLA Banteidor Lyngdoh during the Meghalaya Assembly's Autumn Session on August 26.

The Chief Minister said the first phase of the technology park is currently functional and fully occupied. The government listed several companies operating from the facility, including 24/7 Customer, HDFC Bank, Sirobilt Software Services, Shamrock AI, TechDigital India, iMerit Technology Services, Pursuit Software Development, Magic Workshop and the Meghalaya GIS & UAV Centre.

Of the 1,454 jobs created, 682 were held by men and 772 by women. The park currently has 881 employees, including 407 men and 474 women.

The figures were placed before the House on August 26 as lawmakers examined employment and technology infrastructure during the ongoing Autumn Session.

The state had earlier said Shillong Technology Park had crossed 1,200 jobs, while Phase II and the proposed Tura Technology Park were expected to generate thousands more employment opportunities.