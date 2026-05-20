Shillong to host 55th Bob Dylan’s Day celebration on May 24

Shillong’s long-running tribute to legendary singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will return on May 24 as musicians and fans gather for the 55th edition of Bob Dylan’s Day in the city.

The event, organised by The Lou Majaw Foundation, will feature performances by veteran musician Lou Majaw along with Reuben Z Lyngdoh, Christopher Dylan Majaw, Phrangsngi Wahlang and Diaclezziana Melbie M Nongrum.

Organisers have planned two sessions for the celebration. The first will take place from 4 pm to 6 pm at Khyndailad in Police Bazar, while the evening session will be held at Cafe Shillong in Laitumkhrah from 6 pm to 9 pm.

Unlike conventional ticketed concerts, the programme has been designed as an open public gathering centred on live music and poetry associated with Dylan’s work. The organisers have also highlighted the open-air nature of the event, reflecting Shillong’s decades-old connection with Dylan’s music culture.

Shillong has often been associated with rock and folk music traditions, and Lou Majaw’s annual Dylan tribute has become one of the city’s most recognised cultural events over the years.