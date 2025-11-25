Shillong to host National IP Yatra 2025, aims to boost innovation culture in northeast

The city is set to host a two-day National Level Intellectual Property (IP) Yatra Programme on 27–28 November 2025, aimed at strengthening Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) awareness among MSMEs, start-ups, innovators and aspiring entrepreneurs. The event is being organised with the support of the Office of the Development Commissioner (MSME), Ministry of MSME, Government of India, and will take place at The Shillong Club, Police Bazar.



The initiative seeks to equip micro, small and medium enterprises with the knowledge required to navigate IP registration, protection and commercial utilisation. Organisers said the programme is designed to build a stronger innovation ecosystem in the region by emphasising the role of Intellectual Property in boosting competitiveness, safeguarding creativity and supporting enterprise expansion.



Sessions during the two days will cover IP procedures, government-supported mechanisms for IP facilitation and the commercial advantages of protecting original products, technologies, designs and brand identities. The programme aims to cultivate a more IP-aware entrepreneurial environment and encourage businesses to recognise Intellectual Property as a key driver of economic value and long-term growth.



A diverse pool of participants, including MSME representatives, start-up founders, innovators, legal practitioners, enforcement officials, academic institutions and industry stakeholders—is expected to attend. The event is also open to interested citizens who wish to better understand the relevance of Intellectual Property in an innovation-driven economy.



The programme will commence at 9:30 am on both days and will serve as a knowledge-oriented platform focused on enterprise development and IP-led growth. For registration and further details, individuals may write to meghmala.choudhury@phdcci.in