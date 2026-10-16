Shillong will host the 5th KIO North East Zone Karate Championship 2026 from October 22 to 24, with 899 athletes, coaches, referees and team officials expected to take part in the three-day event.

Organised by the Karate India Organisation (KIO), the championship will be hosted by the All Meghalaya Karate-Do Association (AMKA), with support from the Meghalaya government's Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs. The competition will take place at the Convocation Hall of North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) in Shillong.

The championship will bring together karatekas from across the North East, providing young athletes an opportunity to compete at the zonal level and showcase their skills. The event also aims to strengthen the sport's presence in the region and encourage sporting excellence among emerging talent.

The competition is expected to offer participating athletes valuable experience and an opportunity to assess their performance ahead of higher-level tournaments, including the 39th National Games, which Meghalaya will host next year.

Karatekas from Meghalaya are also expected to compete, with AMKA aiming to build on the state's record at regional, national and international tournaments.

Competing on home ground will give local athletes an opportunity to test themselves against their regional counterparts with support from friends, families and local sports enthusiasts.