Shillong to host second flower show at Lok Bhavan garden

Lok Bhavan Garden in Shillong is set to become a showcase of the region’s floricultural wealth as it hosts the second Shillong Flower Show on January 26 and 27.

The two-day event, to be held at Lok Bhavan, is being organised with the support of the Shillong Agri Horticultural Society and the Directorate of Horticulture. The show is aimed at promoting horticulture, encouraging local growers and creating wider public interest in gardening and floriculture.

The exhibition will be formally inaugurated at 8:15 am on January 26 by the Governor of Meghalaya, C. H. Vijayashankar.

Visitors can expect a wide-ranging display of flowers, ornamental plants and curated horticultural exhibits, highlighting the diversity of plant life nurtured in and around Shillong.

The show will be open to the public from 3 pm to 8 pm on January 26, and from 1 pm to 8 pm on January 27. Organisers have invited residents and visitors to attend the event and engage with local growers through the floral displays.