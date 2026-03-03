Shillong to witness final phase of total lunar eclipse today

Residents of Meghalaya are expected to witness the concluding phase of a total lunar eclipse on Tuesday evening, March 3, with Shillong likely to offer one of the clearest views in the country, according to officials of the India Meteorological Department (IMD).



In Shillong, moonrise is expected at 5.23 pm, while the totality phase of the eclipse will end at 5.33 pm. The full eclipse will conclude at 6.48 pm, providing observers a viewing window of about one hour and 25 minutes from moonrise.



IMD officials said weather conditions are likely to remain favourable across most parts of Meghalaya.



“According to the current forecast, we expect generally clear to partly cloudy skies over Shillong and adjoining areas on Tuesday evening. This should allow people to witness the eclipse without major weather-related obstruction,” an IMD official said.



Another official noted that visibility would depend on localised cloud cover at the time of moonrise. “If the eastern horizon remains clear around sunset, residents will be able to see the moon emerging from the Earth’s shadow with its characteristic reddish hue,” the official added.



While most parts of India will witness only the final stages of the eclipse, Meghalaya and other northeastern states are better positioned to observe the end of the totality phase due to their geographical location.



Astronomy enthusiasts pointed out that this will be the last total lunar eclipse visible from India until 2028, making Tuesday’s event a significant opportunity for skywatchers in the region.