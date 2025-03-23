Meghalaya's Shillong Traffic Police has mandated that children riding on two-wheelers wear helmets for their safety.

The authority has issued a fresh warning, particularly for children standing in front of the rider or sitting as pillion passengers.

The advisory expresses concern that while adult riders often wear helmets, children do not, making them more prone to injury in the event of an accident.

The public advisory also states that individuals found violating this rule will face penalties under the Motor Vehicles Act.

The Superintendent of Traffic Police has urged guardians and parents to follow the instructions and ensure road safety for all.

It must be noted that Meghalaya is one of the states where helmets are mandatory for pillion riders as well.