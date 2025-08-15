Shillong turns musical as CM launches ‘Lynti Sur Bathiang' to celebrate Meghalaya's heritage

Shillong’s Khyndailad transformed into a hub of melodies, colour, and community spirit on August 14, as the Meghalaya government’s Department of Urban Affairs unveiled ‘Lynti Sur Bathiang’ - a curated musical street designed to celebrate and showcase the state’s rich musical heritage.

The launch, marked by a vibrant musical evening, is the first step in an ambitious plan to develop the street into a people-centric public space blending urban planning, cultural policy, and tourism. The initiative is a key component of the Chief Minister’s Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (CM-MGMP), aimed at giving local artists performance platforms while creating cultural attractions for residents and tourists alike.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, inaugurating the event, said the dream was to create not just one, but many streets across Meghalaya where young musicians could perform and find opportunities. “This is something that will go a long, long way in creating the right environment in this area, which will ultimately benefit the people, the citizens, and the business and trade that takes place in this particular zone," he said.

Highlighting future plans, the CM announced that the current temporary beautification will be followed by a full redesign of the area - with upgraded footpaths, decorative lamps, benches, coffee shops, and performance corners to encourage free-flowing pedestrian movement and cultural engagement.

On CM-MGMP, Sangma said the musical street project is an integral part of the programme, with the goal of having performances across Shillong’s streets, generating livelihood for artists and offering visitors an immersive local experience.

The evening featured a performance by Da-La-Riti, an artist of CM-MGMP known for fusing tradition and storytelling in soulful compositions, resonating deeply with the culture and heritage of the state.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh described Shillong as not just the “rock capital” but the “music capital of India.” He said the new space would “unleash fresh talent” by giving buskers and emerging vocalists a platform, while pushing to make Shillong pedestrian-friendly and a hub of cultural activities. “Ultimately, we want the world to see Shillong as the epicentre of arts and music,” he added.

Urban Affairs Commissioner & Secretary Dr Vijay Kumar D. said the concept of a musical street had been in the works for a long time. "Today is the day where we are inaugurating the pedestrian street in the heart of Shillong, at Khyndai Lad where we are even calling it this Musical street," he said.

The project, backed by the Tourism Department and CM-MGMP, aims to become a symbolic centre of Meghalaya’s grassroots music scene while improving public spaces. By combining music with urban infrastructure, the government hopes to encourage community interactions, tourism growth, and cultural pride.

Since its launch, CM-MGMP has given young artists platforms to showcase their talent, earn income, and gain visibility. Officials said events like ‘Lynti Sur Bathiang’ not only entertain but also create sustainable opportunities for performers.

The event was attended by Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh, Additional Chief Secretary Dr Shakeel Ahmed, Commissioner & Secretary of Urban Affairs Dr Vijay Kumar D., officials from Tourism and Urban Affairs departments, MGMP representatives, and other dignitaries.

‘Lynti Sur Bathiang’, meaning “A Path of Beautiful Melodies,” is envisioned as a permanent cultural landmark in Shillong, where music, art, and urban design meet to create a space that locals and visitors will cherish.