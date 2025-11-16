Shillong unites in emotional tribute to Zubeen Garg at Cherry Blossom Festival finale

Thousands gathered at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium on the second day of the Shillong Cherry Blossom Music & Arts Festival on November 15 to honour the memory of celebrated musician Zubeen Garg, whose recent passing has left a significant void in the region's music scene.

Performers Zublee Baruah, Prabin Borah, Priyanka Bharali, and Arupjyoti Baruah led the audience through a moving rendition of 'Mayabini', one of Garg's most beloved compositions. The tribute saw the entire stadium join in a collective chorus, marking one of the festival's most poignant moments and celebrating the late artist's lasting influence on regional music.

The emotional homage came mid-evening, following opening performances by Shillong native Meba Ofilia, Japan's Drum Tao, and DJ Kennedy. After the tribute, international headliners took over, with Danish group Aqua performing nostalgic hits including 'Barbie Girl', whilst American rapper Tyga delivered high-energy tracks such as 'Swish' and 'Dip'. Three-time Grammy winner Diplo closed the night with his distinctive electronic sets, transforming the venue into an expansive dance floor.

The two-day festival, which began on November 14, had opened with Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma emphasising the government's commitment to developing the event as a comprehensive cultural platform. Day one featured Bollywood performer Nora Fatehi, Irish rock band The Script, and American pop artist Jason Derulo, whose performance of 'Savage Love' saw the stadium illuminated by synchronised LED wristbands.

Beyond the main stage, Ward's Lake hosted the Japan Arena, offering traditional kimono experiences and Japanese art displays. Festival grounds included cosplay exhibitions, art installations, food stalls, and local craft vendors, creating a diverse cultural experience for attendees.

The event continues to position Meghalaya prominently within India's growing concert economy. Previous editions have attracted international acts including Akon, Clean Bandit, Boney M, Ronan Keating, and Ne-Yo, among others. The festival also supports the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project, which provides opportunities and exposure for emerging local musicians alongside established international performers.

The combination of global headliners and regional talent has helped establish the Cherry Blossom Festival as a significant driver of tourism and employment in the state, drawing visitors from across India and beyond to the northeastern city each November.