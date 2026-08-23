Shillong vandalism: Meghalaya forum moves HC, seeks curb on masked protesters

The Meghalaya Linguistic Minority Development Forum (MLMDF) has approached the Meghalaya High Court over recent incidents of vandalism and violence in Shillong, seeking stricter policing of rallies, action against those involved and the ceremonial restoration of damaged national icons.

In a statement, the forum said it had filed a Letter Petition before the Chief Justice of the Meghalaya High Court. Among its demands are court-mandated standard operating procedures for rallies, a ban on face coverings that conceal the identity of protesters, the seizure of unregistered vehicles before they enter protest routes, drone surveillance and an independent inquiry into alleged police lapses.

The forum said peaceful protests were a democratic right, but argued that demonstrations turning into "faceless mob violence" undermine public safety and governance.

MLMDF alleged that masked riders on unregistered two-wheelers had been able to bypass checkpoints during recent unrest. It claimed that residents, workers, tourists and commuters, including women and children, had been affected by incidents of stone-pelting and intimidation.

The forum also submitted a representation to the East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner, asking the administration to avoid routing rallies through densely populated, multi-community residential areas. It called for stricter enforcement of existing SOPs, responsible policing and action against those responsible for the violence.

A separate memorandum was sent to Meghalaya Governor Chandrashekhar H. Vijayashankar, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and East Khasi Hills Deputy Commissioner Abhilash Baranwal over the alleged desecration of the busts of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and Swami Vivekananda at R.R. Colony.

MLMDF has sought a time-bound investigation led by a senior officer and called for the state to organise a ceremonial restoration of the Netaji bust. It said the move would send a message that "symbols of national pride cannot be diminished" through intimidation.

The forum has also launched an online petition addressed to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, seeking intervention over the broader conflict and issues involving Meghalaya and its neighbouring states.

MLMDF said its measures were aimed at protecting residents and restoring normalcy, while stressing that "accountable administration and a responsible citizenry" were essential to maintaining peace in the state.